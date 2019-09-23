Water Blasting

Relics from the goldmining days are commonly on display in Otago and I never get tired of seeing them. The Otago Gold Rush began near Lawrence when Gabriel Read discovered gold at what came to be called Gabriel’s Gully, in May 1861.
In Lawrence on Saturday I found a fine sluice gun or monitor on display. These were used to direct high-pressure water at hillsides and river banks in order to wash material down to where it could be processed in order to retrieve any gold that might be present.
Of course this was enormously destructive! The Otago landscapes subjected to sluicing were forever altered and today it’s really obvious where sluicing took place. I believe massive quantities of sediment entered the Otago river systems at this time due to sluicing.
Sluice gun or monitor
Further Reading
- Photo of a sluice gun in action at Blue Spur near Lawrence in the 1880s. You can see the sluice gun directing water under high-pressure at a hillside and the water running back down until it eventually reaches a sluice box.
- Video clip of a sluice gun in action – you need to scroll down to the heading ‘Methods used to find gold in the gold rushes of the 1800s’ (about half way down the web page) via this link: Goldrush Online
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Exciting and interesting Liz!
Just for fun I let google translate to Swedish and I must say it’s not so very well done but you can hardly understand. Probably it will improve and it is good that it exists.
LikeLike
The sluice gun was a destructive device, as you pointed out, but it looks like it would be fun to operate. I was stunned to see a news report last year, showing miners using a cyanide solution to leach gold out of the rocks.
But there are still streams in the Rockies, where you can try panning, that seems pretty harmless.
LikeLike
We’d like to think modern methods are superior and less harmful. In many cases they are but there are still old ways, or even new such as the fracking being employed in the U.S., that are just as or even more harmful to the environment. It’s nice that such relics are maintained for memories of the old ways and to keep alive the history of a place though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s all sorts of relics scattered around various parts of Otago once you know where to find them. The gold rush had an enormous impact.
LikeLike