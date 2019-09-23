Tuapeka Trees in Spring

Driving back from Lawrence via Tuapeka on Saturday we came across these lovely trees in the rural landscape. Nigel had stopped to take a photo of some willows so I asked him to take photos of these trees too – some kind of poplar trees. Taken 21 September.
Clutha District, South Otago, New Zealand
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
The light’s beautiful. I like the gracefulness of the trees’ shapes, too.
It was a beautiful light that day.
