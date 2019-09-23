Tuapeka Trees in Spring

Driving back from Lawrence via Tuapeka on Saturday we came across these lovely trees in the rural landscape. Nigel had stopped to take a photo of some willows so I asked him to take photos of these trees too – some kind of poplar trees. Taken 21 September.

Clutha District, South Otago, New Zealand

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

