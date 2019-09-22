Just one of the guys. New Zealand Nigel passing time with a couple of historic characters in the town of Lawrence in Otago, NZ. Dr Ebenezer Halley holds his black bag. I’ll share more about the Dr soon. Sept 21, 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Just one of the guys. New Zealand” Add yours This made me smile. The figures remind me of fishermen, setting aside their costumes. It’s something in their gaze. LikeLike Reply Ooh, they’re strange! I think it would feel very odd if the first time you saw them was when you were passing them in the dark! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Ha.. I didn’t think about that! All these strange men along the street, hehe! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
This made me smile. The figures remind me of fishermen, setting aside their costumes. It’s something in their gaze.
Ooh, they’re strange! I think it would feel very odd if the first time you saw them was when you were passing them in the dark!
Ha.. I didn’t think about that! All these strange men along the street, hehe!
