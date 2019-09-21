Tuapeka Mouth Ferry (The Punt)

tuapeka_ferry_crossing
Some 25 punts used to operate on the Clutha River but now just this one, since 1896. It wasn’t running today as the river is too low. By Liz, 21 Sept 2019. For: Which Way Challenge, Sept 20
Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Tuapeka Mouth Ferry (The Punt)

Add yours

  1. I have very vague memories of traveling on a horse-drawn, two car ferry when I was a child. We’d travel to Kentucky to visit friends of my parents, and that was the way to cross the river between bridges.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: