Tuapeka Mouth Ferry (The Punt) Some 25 punts used to operate on the Clutha River but now just this one, since 1896. It wasn't running today as the river is too low. By Liz, 21 Sept 2019. For: Which Way Challenge, Sept 20

5 thoughts on "Tuapeka Mouth Ferry (The Punt)" Add yours
I have very vague memories of traveling on a horse-drawn, two car ferry when I was a child. We’d travel to Kentucky to visit friends of my parents, and that was the way to cross the river between bridges.
I love spots like this. Thanks
Excellent way to joining with! Gotta love NZ ❤
Hope that you can visit again soon 🙂
Me too! For now, aiming for early 2021. We’ll see 😉
