When we visit Invercargill we tend to end up at Waxy’s Irish Pub where there’s a warm welcome, good food and relaxing atmosphere. It’s a bonus if one of the round booths is available! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken Saturday 14 September 2019.

Irish map on the ceiling!

I heard the sound of a cracking good fire.. hooray! Nigel got a nice photo.

After reading this sign I promptly ordered a glass of cider…

“Reality is an illusion that occurs due to the lack of alcohol” ~ WC Fields

This blog is taking a rest tomorrow – it’s participating in the Climate Strike.

Cheers,

Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

