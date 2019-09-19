When we visit Invercargill we tend to end up at Waxy’s Irish Pub where there’s a warm welcome, good food and relaxing atmosphere. It’s a bonus if one of the round booths is available! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.
Photos taken Saturday 14 September 2019.
Irish map on the ceiling!
I heard the sound of a cracking good fire.. hooray! Nigel got a nice photo.
After reading this sign I promptly ordered a glass of cider…
“Reality is an illusion that occurs due to the lack of alcohol” ~ WC Fields
This blog is taking a rest tomorrow – it’s participating in the Climate Strike.
Cheers,
Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Sounds like a must-visit next time I’m in Invers!
looks wonderfully cosy
