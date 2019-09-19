Concrete Action, Part 2

These tall concrete sculptural panels are in the centre of Invercargill. When we took the photos on Saturday the panels were better lit by the natural light than we’re accustomed to seeing. If you look carefully, you can see two small shelves included on the panels and these both have a Green Man. Nigel was able to get a photo of the lower Green Man, included below. Part One was the photo I posted yesterday: ‘We are now one people’ and I’ve included it again at the bottom of this post.

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 14 September 2019

Update: Further Reading



— from an out-of-print brochure pdf sent by Invercargill i-site information centre

Celtic/Maori Wall: Using symbols and emblems, the wall brings together the two main cultures of the city and province – the Ngai Tahu iwi and people of Celtic origin.

The wall interprets our environment, with exposed river aggregate panels representing Southland’s landforms. The base of the structure features the ever-changing wave patterns of the southern ocean.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Photos 1-3 and the last by Liz; photos 4-6 by Nigel



