Magic in an Aviary

The aviary is part of Queens Park, Invercargill (Southland, New Zealand) but you feel like it’s in a little world of its own. To enter you cross a bridge over water, creating distance from the rest of the gardens.. and inside there’s magic if you want to find it.

All photos by Nigel except the second by Liz, Sat 14 Sept, 2019.

Challenge link:   What is Magical to you?

In response to:  Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 (via Leya)
~

~

~

~

~

~

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

    1. The yellow parrots were a dream! I felt they were the “royalty” of the aviary 🙂 – it was interesting how the little door above the spiral staircase was roughly the same yellow as these lovely birds.. very pretty!

