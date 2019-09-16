Magic in an Aviary

The aviary is part of Queens Park, Invercargill (Southland, New Zealand) but you feel like it’s in a little world of its own. To enter you cross a bridge over water, creating distance from the rest of the gardens.. and inside there’s magic if you want to find it.
All photos by Nigel except the second by Liz, Sat 14 Sept, 2019.
Challenge link: What is Magical to you?
In response to: Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 (via Leya)
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Oh, wow! Those yellow parrots are absolutely beautiful. And I love their staircase too. 🙂
Wowww. Neat! Very magical. Love the water reflections, too.
Birds are all magic, aren’t they? Love those yellow parrots!
The yellow parrots were a dream! I felt they were the “royalty” of the aviary 🙂 – it was interesting how the little door above the spiral staircase was roughly the same yellow as these lovely birds.. very pretty!
Yes, I noticed that! I guess it was done on purpose – it enhances the feeling!
It’s nice you also noticed.. a lovely touch.
