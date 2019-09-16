Magic in an Aviary

The aviary is part of Queens Park, Invercargill (Southland, New Zealand) but you feel like it’s in a little world of its own. To enter you cross a bridge over water, creating distance from the rest of the gardens.. and inside there’s magic if you want to find it.

All photos by Nigel except the second by Liz, Sat 14 Sept, 2019.

In response to: Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 (via Leya)

~



~

~

~

~

~

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

