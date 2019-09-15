Weeping Willow, Cheery Cherry

I’d thought for a while that it’d be neat to do a Sunday post of weeping willows, recalling Psalm 137:1 “By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept when we remembered Zion.”

Also, I can’t look at weeping willows without thinking of the song “By the Rivers of Babylon” (Boney M).

Can’t be weepy all the time.. there’s also some cheery cherry blossom!

Weeping Willow or Salix babylonica

Yesterday we took time off for a relaxed trip to Invercargill. Driving the by-pass road around the back of Gore we found the perfect weeping willows sporting fresh spring growth. We briefly discussed them, and I encouraged Nigel to turn around and get some photos (which he was keen to have for his files anyway). It was early in the day and he captured lovely shots.

Later, in Queens Park, Invercargill we found a beautiful cherry tree with white blossom set against a clear blue sky.

All photos taken Saturday 14 Sept 2019.. freshly pressed pixels 🙂

Weeping Willows by the Mataura River

Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Cherry Tree, Queens Park

Invercargill, Southland

This last photo is the only one taken by me (all others taken by Nigel).

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

— Matthew 11:28 (KJV)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements