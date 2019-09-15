Weeping Willow, Cheery Cherry

I’d thought for a while that it’d be neat to do a Sunday post of weeping willows, recalling Psalm 137:1 “By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept when we remembered Zion.”
Also, I can’t look at weeping willows without thinking of the song “By the Rivers of Babylon” (Boney M).
Can’t be weepy all the time.. there’s also some cheery cherry blossom!
Weeping Willow or Salix babylonica
Yesterday we took time off for a relaxed trip to Invercargill. Driving the by-pass road around the back of Gore we found the perfect weeping willows sporting fresh spring growth. We briefly discussed them, and I encouraged Nigel to turn around and get some photos (which he was keen to have for his files anyway). It was early in the day and he captured lovely shots.
Later, in Queens Park, Invercargill we found a beautiful cherry tree with white blossom set against a clear blue sky.
All photos taken Saturday 14 Sept 2019.. freshly pressed pixels 🙂
Weeping Willows by the Mataura River
Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Cherry Tree, Queens Park
Invercargill, Southland
This last photo is the only one taken by me (all others taken by Nigel).
“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
— Matthew 11:28 (KJV)
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Love the close-up of the willow leaves with the shadows on the bark and the beautiful light in the other willow leaves photo. Good grief, now I have that Boney M song running through my head……LOL! (Good thing I like it! 🙂 )
The shadows on the bark was my favourite photo even though I loved them all! Thank goodness you like the song.. I always think of it when I see weeping willows!
That is one of my favorite songs of all time Liz – loved your images to go with it.
I’m so pleased you enjoyed this Tina.. thank you!
There was a weeping willow in one corner of my grade school’s property, and I loved it. But your pairing of the trees and water brought back one of my favorite songs from my early college years. I didn’t know until recently that The Seekers were an Australian group. Remember this?
Although I knew the song and the name of the group I wasn’t familiar with them any further than that.. I enjoyed watching the video clip thanks and the song relates well with my post. Their performance is very spirited!
2 of my favorite types of trees!! 🙂
Wonderful!
