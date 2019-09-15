For Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 Leya has challenged participants with “What is Magical to you?”. She recalled reading The Secret Garden* as a young woman and how “over the years it has occupied an enchanted and magical place in my heart”.

*The Secret Garden is a classic children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. I found a nice illustrated second-hand copy last year and couldn’t put it down, still finding it a great read. – Liz

In Patti Moed’s response to the challenge, I loved these beautiful fuchsia flowers..

and enjoyed these words:

“Believing in magic does take practice. It’s the discipline of seeing the ugliness in the world, but remaining convinced that goodness and beauty still exist, and they can transcend and transform the negative.” — Patti Moed

Words and photo by Patti Moed shared with permission.



