Oamaru Gardens, Early Spring

Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand.
Photos taken 05 September 2019 (the last photos from our visit to Oamaru).
Early spring bulbs flowering by a woodland path.
Nigel walking along the path. Bulbs were flowering all along the path.
We walked as far as this blaze of yellow daffodils. Taken by Nigel.
Another shot of the same daffodils, taken by me.
Pond reflections; lower down in the gardens. Taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
A very nice public garden, masses of daffodils are undeniably cheering, and there’s something about seeing willow trees reflected in a pond.
beautiful photos, wonderful place and very strange for us think about September as spring. My cousin lives in Australia and when she comes in Italy for Xmas and tell us that there is summer….! have a wonderful Spring, dear!
I’m planting daffodils at the moment so this is an incentive to keep going and get it finished. Love the pond photo – what a beautiful garden! 🙂
Good luck with the daffodils! When they flower you’ll be pleased you made the effort. The public gardens at Oamaru are incredible for a smaller town, love visiting them.
I smiled when I read September described as ‘early spring’ 🙂 The daffs are beautiful! My favourite spring (ie May, here) flower!
It’s hard to beat daffodils!
