Oamaru Gardens, Early Spring

Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand.

Photos taken 05 September 2019 (the last photos from our visit to Oamaru).

Early spring bulbs flowering by a woodland path.

Nigel walking along the path. Bulbs were flowering all along the path.

We walked as far as this blaze of yellow daffodils. Taken by Nigel.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Another shot of the same daffodils, taken by me.

Pond reflections; lower down in the gardens. Taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements