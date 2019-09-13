Climate Change Actions

This morning I’ve been challenged to think about and respond to Climate Change by three different blog-posts, all posted today. I felt I should do something too, however small, and therefore I’m sharing with you these three things.

ONE.

WordPress advised me I can have a banner on my blog supporting the Global #ClimateStrike (lasts until the strike on 20 September). Very simple, so DONE.

“WordPress.com site owners can head to My Site > Settings. At the top of the Settings menu, you will see a toggle switch — flip it on to join the digital climate strike.”

TWO.

“We are slowly waking up from our denial about climate change. Young voices are calling to us to do now what will profit the world we will leave to them. Like many I have been moved by Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate activist who captivated the UN, sailed across the Atlantic to avoid the carbon exuded by airliners, and who speaks for an entire generation. This young voice and many others are calling the adults in this world to act – to give climate justice pride of place in the long global to-do list. And a little child shall lead them (Isaiah 11:6b). Thunberg in no child, but neither is she, by our standards, a person with power. Yet, she is using her voice in a way that is moving hearts and changing minds. It’s time for the adults “in charge” of things to get with the program. We have limited time now to reduce our carbon footprint. It’s time to move from “business as usual” to a new mode of awareness and activism.”

— excerpt from Be a witness for the earth by Bishop Doug Fisher (IX Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts)

THREE.

“There has never been a fire like this, sweeping through the northern flanks of Lamington National Park, in whitefella human history. That’s why we moved here – we thought we’d be safe from fire, at least for a few years before climate change really kicked in. But now it has. Unprecedented low humidity levels for south east Queensland. Unprecedented high September temperatures. A drought that feels like it will never end. The leaf litter in the rainforest is dry and crispy. The normally verdant green grass of Beechmont is browning off. All is dry, so tinder-dry.

These mountains are my home, these forests are my refuge, these rainforests are my sacred place. But climate change is taking this away from me. If my house burns down, I can rebuild it somewhere else. But I can’t rebuild this landscape the same as it was. Not while the weather continues its relentless march into new territory that’s hostile to humans and rainforests alike.”

— excerpt from Materialism by Paula Peeters (Australia). Paula has a PhD in ecology. Years later she discovered she is also an artist. More at About me

ENDNOTE: Paula Peeters as Artist

You may recall the amazing illustration (below) that I posted in May this year when I was concerned about the possible destruction of the fossil record at Foulden Maar. This is the work of Paula Peeters.

Click on the illustration to enlarge.

Credits: Illustration by Paula Peeters. CC-BY-4.0 Wikimedia Commons

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

