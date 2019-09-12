Lophomyrtus bullata

The scientific name is a bit of a mouthful but this is a pretty and unusual shrub that’s endemic to New Zealand, and grows to 8m. It has really interesting leaves that have a blistered appearance – so unusual that you feel drawn to touch a leaf to see what the surface feels like. The Maori name for this plant is ramarama.

Lophomyrtus: From the Greek lophos (crest) and myrtus (myrtle)

bullata: blistered

Photos taken by Nigel at Oamaru Public Gardens 05 Sept 2019

further reading / more photos

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements