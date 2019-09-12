Lophomyrtus bullata

The scientific name is a bit of a mouthful but this is a pretty and unusual shrub that’s endemic to New Zealand, and grows to 8m. It has really interesting leaves that have a blistered appearance – so unusual that you feel drawn to touch a leaf to see what the surface feels like. The Maori name for this plant is ramarama.

Lophomyrtus:  From the Greek lophos (crest) and myrtus (myrtle)
bullata:  blistered

Photos taken by Nigel at Oamaru Public Gardens 05 Sept 2019

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

further reading / more photos

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Lophomyrtus bullata

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: