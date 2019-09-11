Nandina (heavenly bamboo)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Early Spring 2019, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 05 Sept, Oamaru Gardens.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Very interesting blog about Nandina:  Heavenly Bamboo is a graceful shrub…

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

        1. Hehe! I haven’t seen nandina (or bamboo!) in flower or berry before either – though it’s not very common here. It gives an eye-catching show! 🙂

          1. Some garden Nandina don’t produce flowers/berries (so I found from the article I provided a link for). It also mentioned one study found large numbers of Cedar Waxwings were killed after eating them – great to have non-berrying varieties as an option.

