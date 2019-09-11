Early Spring 2019, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 05 Sept, Oamaru Gardens.
Very interesting blog about Nandina: Heavenly Bamboo is a graceful shrub…
Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
New Zealand
Early Spring 2019, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 05 Sept, Oamaru Gardens.
Very interesting blog about Nandina: Heavenly Bamboo is a graceful shrub…
Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Such a beautiful red berry on the plant. I’ve never seen bamboo flowering before. Aptly named, it does look heavenly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In response I’ve googled nandina and found it’s in the barberry family and not actually a bamboo so the common name is misleading. I found an excellent blog about Nandina and I think I’ll add it to my post. fyi the link is: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/blog/2017/11/20/heavenly-bamboo-is-a-graceful-shrub-not-a-true-bamboo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh. So I guess I still haven’t seen bamboo flowers/fruit. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hehe! I haven’t seen nandina (or bamboo!) in flower or berry before either – though it’s not very common here. It gives an eye-catching show! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some garden Nandina don’t produce flowers/berries (so I found from the article I provided a link for). It also mentioned one study found large numbers of Cedar Waxwings were killed after eating them – great to have non-berrying varieties as an option.
LikeLike
It surely does.
LikeLike