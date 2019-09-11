Lego Wildlife

You might like to take a look at the Lego wildlife that Sue (Mac’s Girl) has posted at her blog. Sue took the photos at Brookfield Zoo’s Brick Safari this summer. I’ve put an example photo below. Many more Lego animals are featured in her post.

The link to Sue’s post is:    Lego At The Zoo

Click on the photo to enlarge

lego-26
Photo taken by Sue (Mac’s Girl). See her full post at:  Lego At The Zoo

 

