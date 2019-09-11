You might like to take a look at the Lego wildlife that Sue (Mac’s Girl) has posted at her blog. Sue took the photos at Brookfield Zoo’s Brick Safari this summer. I’ve put an example photo below. Many more Lego animals are featured in her post.
The link to Sue’s post is: Lego At The Zoo
Click on the photo to enlarge
Wow! How creative.
Yes! I was blown away by these Lego creatures. I remember I particularly admired the African Wild Dogs and the Penguin (but they’re all great).
It’s hard to pick a favourite, but I was really impressed by the tigers.
The tigers are great too! I was impressed how they did a graceful curling tail for the lemur 🙂
Thanks for the mention, Liz! Much appreciated.
Amazing work Sue.. thanks for sharing your photos!
