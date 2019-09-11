Colour in Oamaru

Photos taken while out and about in Oamaru on 05 September 2019 (early spring in New Zealand). When visiting this vibrant town it never fails to deliver on colour. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz.
Light shades, public library.
Paper cranes, Opera House cafe.
Toadstool picnic table/seats by a path in the public gardens. Just found a NZ writer/poet called Helen McKinlay who has a WP blog and posted: Fly Amanita – and the importance of fungi in literature (May 2013). Includes links to various sources and also a couple of poems to read. Very interesting post.
Smaller form of Pride of Madeira (Echium species), street-side planting.
Paper cranes, Opera House cafe.
Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)
I love them all, but especially the toadstool benches. I always look out for the classic red and white toadstools and almost never find one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really.. that’s a shame! We see them a fair bit in autumn, usually under trees in botanic gardens. I seem to remember finding them where needles are lying on the ground so probably under groups of pines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the paper cranes. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do too 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person