Blooming Lovely

Camellia hedge at Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand. Yesterday I posted my photo of this hedge. Nigel took many more and these photos are all his (except one in which he appears – I took it using his camera). Taken 05 Sept 2019.
Camellia Hedge in Oamaru Gardens
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
What a wonderful idea for a hedge! Nice to see you two out enjoying spring! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a dream of a hedge! We’ve been fortunate to have lovely weather recently, chilly wind but fine sunny weather. The trees that blossom early are looking magnificent 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s good to have the reminder of spring as autumn approaches us here – and thoughts of spring blossom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s something magical, perhaps even miraculous, about spring blossom. Generous in its showy display but also so fragile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well put, Liz! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ann!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They keep it very well trimmed. Is it just starting to bloom as Spring approaches?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.. it’s early Spring here and it looks like it would have already been blooming for a while.
LikeLike
I call these plants early adopters. I say the same thing now that I see our foliage starting to change. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you get to enjoy a long-lasting and colourful autumn!
LikeLike
Thanks, Liz. Me too. Last year was a disappointment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In that case I double my hope on your account.. that you’ll get to enjoy an Awesome Autumn 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person