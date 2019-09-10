Blooming Lovely

Camellia hedge at Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand. Yesterday I posted my photo of this hedge. Nigel took many more and these photos are all his (except one in which he appears – I took it using his camera). Taken 05 Sept 2019.

Camellia Hedge in Oamaru Gardens

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

