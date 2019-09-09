Camellia Hedge in Bloom Blooming beautiful camellia hedge in Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand. This is a very long hedge, and this section had by far the most flowers. Taken by Liz 05 Sept 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Camellia Hedge in Bloom” Add yours I can’t believe the density. LikeLike Reply I love camellias, but have never seen a whole hedge of them – beautiful! We cannot have them where I live – too cold. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I can’t believe the density.
I love camellias, but have never seen a whole hedge of them – beautiful! We cannot have them where I live – too cold.
