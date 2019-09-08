Titan Arum, Vegetative State

At the Dunedin Botanic Gardens yesterday we visited the newly refurbished Winter Gardens and they’re looking fantastic. To our amazement we became re-acquainted with our old friend the Titan Arum (which flowered just in time for us to see the enormous flower before we moved away from Dunedin in 2018). We were checking out an unusual looking plant and when we saw the sign.. it was Amorphophallus titanum (Sumatra).
Dunedin, New Zealand; photos taken 07 Sept, 2019
Amorphophallus titanum, Dunedin
Titan Arum in its vegetative state. This is a single leaf blade that has developed into a complex array of leaflets.
First three photos by Nigel, last two photos by Liz.
If you’d like to see the flower of a Titan Arum in the Winter House, this occurred in February 2018 – you can see our photos at Titan Arum: Part Four
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I remember that plant! It looks like a very new plant now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaf form is very different to the flower form! The plant sends up a bud and it becomes either a leaf or a flower. If it grows into a leaf it lasts for 12-18 months. Then it dies down and has a rest for 6 months. When the bud sprouts again it might become a flower.. or it might become a leaf again! The Titan Arum takes at least 7-10 years to flower from seed (even under perfect conditions).
LikeLike
Extraordinary plant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you seen one of these before?
LikeLike