Secret Garden

This lovely fountain garden is within the Oamaru Public Gardens. It’s not particularly secret, just a little bit tucked away and I nearly missed it.  Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz, Thursday 05 Sept 2019.

I took this photo after descending a series of stone steps.

polyanthus_fountain_01

My first view of the secret garden…

polyanthus_fountain_02

Fountain and colourful polyanthus.

polyanthus_fountain_03

Stone bridge over the stream.

polyanthus_fountain_04

Carex secta is a sedge endemic to New Zealand, commonly seen in moist or swampy places. Unusual to see it used as a feature plant but these two behind the stone seat are really striking. Sit here if you dare!

polyanthus_fountain_05

On the opposite side is a moon gate.

polyanthus_fountain_06

Moon gate and rhododendron

polyanthus_fountain_07

Looking through the moon gate I found hellebores in flower.

polyanthus_fountain_08

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

12 thoughts on “Secret Garden

Add yours

  2. Such a pretty garden! Feels a bit odd to see it when we’re about to go into autumn soon, hehe! (But I will enjoy seeing your summer when we’re in the depths of winter here. 🙂 )

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. We seem to be diving into spring a little earlier than autumn’s appearance for you. I guess buds break faster compared to the gradual shift in autumn foliage.

      Like

      Reply

