This lovely fountain garden is within the Oamaru Public Gardens. It’s not particularly secret, just a little bit tucked away and I nearly missed it. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz, Thursday 05 Sept 2019.
I took this photo after descending a series of stone steps.
My first view of the secret garden…
Fountain and colourful polyanthus.
Stone bridge over the stream.
Carex secta is a sedge endemic to New Zealand, commonly seen in moist or swampy places. Unusual to see it used as a feature plant but these two behind the stone seat are really striking. Sit here if you dare!
On the opposite side is a moon gate.
Moon gate and rhododendron
Looking through the moon gate I found hellebores in flower.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
What a lovely place, Liz! My favorite kind of garden!
It is lovely Sue, a little paradise nestled within the larger space of Oamaru’s public gardens.
Such a pretty garden! Feels a bit odd to see it when we’re about to go into autumn soon, hehe! (But I will enjoy seeing your summer when we’re in the depths of winter here. 🙂 )
We seem to be diving into spring a little earlier than autumn’s appearance for you. I guess buds break faster compared to the gradual shift in autumn foliage.
Most definitely magical! I feel so peaceful imagining myself sitting on that bench, walking through the moon gate. Pure delight! Thank you for the morning breath.
You’re very welcome! The moon gate is lovely to walk through 🙂
Magical..!✨🍀✨
The garden did have a magical quality to it 🙂
Beautiful
Thank you. This little garden has a lot going for it!
So beautiful!
Yes.. I enjoyed seeing it very much!
