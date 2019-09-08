This lovely fountain garden is within the Oamaru Public Gardens. It’s not particularly secret, just a little bit tucked away and I nearly missed it. Oamaru, East Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz, Thursday 05 Sept 2019.

I took this photo after descending a series of stone steps.

My first view of the secret garden…

Fountain and colourful polyanthus.

Stone bridge over the stream.

Carex secta is a sedge endemic to New Zealand, commonly seen in moist or swampy places. Unusual to see it used as a feature plant but these two behind the stone seat are really striking. Sit here if you dare!

On the opposite side is a moon gate.

Moon gate and rhododendron

Looking through the moon gate I found hellebores in flower.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

