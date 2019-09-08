Gifts of Gold

Our native kowhai trees have showers of golden flowers.
Gifts of gold.

Kowhai Flowers (Sophora sp.)

— photos taken at Dunedin Botanic Gardens 07 Sept 2019. New Zealand.

This kowhai tree is at one end of the rock garden. Taken by Nigel

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The following photos are of a particular tree, located in a native plant garden within the botanic gardens. Taken by Liz

dbot_kowhai_07Sept2019_02

dbot_kowhai_07Sept2019_03

dbot_kowhai_07Sept2019_04.jpg

Sophora microphylla occurs in the North and South Islands, Chatham Islands, Chile and the Pacific.

dbot_kowhai_07Sept2019_05

Nigel took a photo of me and the tree…

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Gifts of Gold

Add yours

  1. Oh, they do look like gold! With little brass calyxes – tho’ not sure if that’s the right term! Very different spring blossom to what we get here – lovely!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. They are a lovely gold colour although different species and cultivars vary in the goldness. Some are more like a bright lemony-yellow. I think the gold colour intensifies until they drop off the tree and then a carpet of gold forms on the ground – and that looks beautiful too!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: