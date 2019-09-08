Our native kowhai trees have showers of golden flowers.

Gifts of gold.

Kowhai Flowers (Sophora sp.)

— photos taken at Dunedin Botanic Gardens 07 Sept 2019. New Zealand.

This kowhai tree is at one end of the rock garden. Taken by Nigel

The following photos are of a particular tree, located in a native plant garden within the botanic gardens. Taken by Liz

Sophora microphylla occurs in the North and South Islands, Chatham Islands, Chile and the Pacific.

Nigel took a photo of me and the tree…

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

