Our native kowhai trees have showers of golden flowers.
Gifts of gold.
Kowhai Flowers (Sophora sp.)
— photos taken at Dunedin Botanic Gardens 07 Sept 2019. New Zealand.
This kowhai tree is at one end of the rock garden. Taken by Nigel
The following photos are of a particular tree, located in a native plant garden within the botanic gardens. Taken by Liz
Sophora microphylla occurs in the North and South Islands, Chatham Islands, Chile and the Pacific.
Nigel took a photo of me and the tree…
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
Oh, they do look like gold! With little brass calyxes – tho’ not sure if that’s the right term! Very different spring blossom to what we get here – lovely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are a lovely gold colour although different species and cultivars vary in the goldness. Some are more like a bright lemony-yellow. I think the gold colour intensifies until they drop off the tree and then a carpet of gold forms on the ground – and that looks beautiful too!
LikeLike
What a bright and beautful blossom this tree has, Liz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like with other blossom trees it drops the spent flowers all over the ground thereby creating a golden carpet … doubly beautiful!
LikeLike
We love it too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Splendid. One of our granddaughter’s second name is Kowhai, so it’s a special tree in our family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a beautiful name!
LikeLiked by 1 person