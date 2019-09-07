South of Brighton (New Zealand)

This afternoon we drove home from Dunedin via the south coast, rejoining the main highway at Waihola. Along the stretch between Brighton and Taieri Mouth I found a little pull-over area where we could park and enjoy the view. The beach stretches out for a long distance broken occasionally by a rocky reef. The sand is white, mounding into dunes beyond the high-water mark. Photo taken by Liz (then cropped, two versions).
Click on either image to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
Wonderful! I take a deep breath when I look at these pictures!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plenty of fresh sea air!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We drove from Invercargill to Dunedin on highways 1, 93, and 1 again, so we must have passed through Waihola. though I don’t remember it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s an expansive lake there and a small town.
LikeLike
Better expansive than expensive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A beautiful spot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice driving along the south coast, plenty of views of sea and beach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just lovely. I’m looking forward to more beach time here as the weather cools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cooling will be a welcome relief for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is, nice to have this choice as an alternative to the highway.
LikeLiked by 1 person