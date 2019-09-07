South of Brighton (New Zealand)

This afternoon we drove home from Dunedin via the south coast, rejoining the main highway at Waihola. Along the stretch between Brighton and Taieri Mouth I found a little pull-over area where we could park and enjoy the view. The beach stretches out for a long distance broken occasionally by a rocky reef. The sand is white, mounding into dunes beyond the high-water mark. Photo taken by Liz (then cropped, two versions).

Click on either image to enlarge.

south_of_brighton_01_1200w

south_of_brighton_02_1200w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

