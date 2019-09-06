Grid Coffee Roastery (2)

Grid Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar is in Mornington, Dunedin (New Zealand) and located in a building that used to house the cable cars that ran to and from the city, from 1883 to 1957. This post continues Grid Coffee Roastery.
Photos taken during our visit May 29, 2019.
Grid street frontage, cropped from a photo by Nigel
The following photos were all taken by Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz (except first.. by Nigel); Exploring Colour (2019)
I like the character of it – just the sort of place I’d pop into for a coffee and to spend a bit of time just looking around. 🙂
Nice atmosphere, and relaxing.
