We were in Oamaru on Thursday 05 September and had enjoyed an early evening stroll in the public gardens. Then we went on to The Last Post pub/restaurant for dinner where I was told the fountain in the gardens is a coloured fountain at night. We drove back to the gardens and sure enough the fountain was cycling through a sequence of colours.

Oamaru Public Gardens, East Otago, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements