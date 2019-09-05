Grid Coffee Roastery

Grid Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar is in Mornington, Dunedin (New Zealand) and located in a building that used to house the cable cars that ran to and from the city, from 1883 to 1957. I provided background information in my previous post  Mornington, DunedinWhat I should have said is that the photos in both of these posts date back to our visit on May 29, 2019 – I’m catching up on some unposted photos.

Grid Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar

— there’s a lot of interesting details to be found in the Grid interior decor

These first two photos were taken by Nigel.

dav

dav

In the above photo, see the framed brown square with white writing (centre). I’ll show you the photo I took of that after walking over to take a closer look… haha

grid_coffee_03

fyi I had an Apple & Feijoa smoothie and it was the best smoothie ever.

Here’s a humorous sign Nigel found 🙂

dav

There’s a few more photos that I’ll put in another post.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Grid Coffee Roastery

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: