Grid Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar is in Mornington, Dunedin (New Zealand) and located in a building that used to house the cable cars that ran to and from the city, from 1883 to 1957. I provided background information in my previous post Mornington, Dunedin. What I should have said is that the photos in both of these posts date back to our visit on May 29, 2019 – I’m catching up on some unposted photos.

Grid Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar

— there’s a lot of interesting details to be found in the Grid interior decor

These first two photos were taken by Nigel.

In the above photo, see the framed brown square with white writing (centre). I’ll show you the photo I took of that after walking over to take a closer look… haha

fyi I had an Apple & Feijoa smoothie and it was the best smoothie ever.

Here’s a humorous sign Nigel found 🙂

There’s a few more photos that I’ll put in another post.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

