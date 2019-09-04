Mornington, Dunedin

I’m setting the scene for a post I’ll be doing soon, about a coffee roastery. Mornington is a steep climb from Dunedin Central and we regularly drive through here when going to or from Dunedin. Years ago a cable car service operated between Mornington and the city. Recently, long-held plans to re-establish the cable car service have started to become reality with the construction of an interim cable car building where two grip-cars and one trailer are stored.

The project has an exceptionally great website: The Mornington Cable Car

Exciting to see progress but I digress – this post is about the building in which the coffee roastery is located.

Grid Coffee Roastery

Inside the coffee roastery is a picture of a Mornington cable car.

Grid coffee roastery is in this building (below) which used to house the cable cars.

Taken by Nigel (in the photo I’m standing by the bicycle).

The Mornington/High Street cable car began running in 1883.

“The Mornington Cable-car ran from 21 March 1883 to 2 March 1957. These headquarters, rebuilt after a fire in 1903, also housed the borough offices from 1905 to 1915.”

This is still a very busy street, here looking down toward the city and harbour.

Nigel took up-street and down-street shots centred on the old cable car building. The first looks down toward the city.

Looking up the street, away from the city.

This last photo is taken from outside the interim cable car building, looking down on Otago Harbour.

The first cable car service in Dunedin, the Roslyn line, began running in 1881. Dunedin was second only to the original cable car city, San Francisco. This information taken from the history page of The Mornington Cable Car website.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

