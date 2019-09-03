Silent Light

There’s something in the experience of stillness, simplicity and silence that’s a blessed balm in the busyness of business as usual.

Contemplate for a moment the silence and beauty of this simple space.

The play of light and shadow on the textured floor.

— words by Liz

mont-saint-michel-2019-37sm
cropped from the main photo in order to have a tidy header image (Liz)

“Finding the light” by Lignum Draco

— taken from inside the Knights Hall, Le Mont Saint-Michel, France.

“It was completely silent in there after a small group left, with a wonderful ambience.” — Lignum Draco

mont-saint-michel-2019-37

“I made it a point to see the abbey very late in the day for the ambience. From about 10 to 4 the narrow streets on the island and halls such as these in the abbey would be shoulder to shoulder with people.” — Lignum Draco

Travel photography by Lignum Draco is stupendous…

The above photo is from:   Le Mont Saint-Michel (2)   [11 photos]

Blog:   Etcetera Etcetera Etcetera

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo taken by Lignum Draco
Photo used with permission.

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “Silent Light

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: