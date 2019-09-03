Silent Light

There’s something in the experience of stillness, simplicity and silence that’s a blessed balm in the busyness of business as usual.
Contemplate for a moment the silence and beauty of this simple space.
The play of light and shadow on the textured floor.
— words by Liz
“Finding the light” by Lignum Draco
— taken from inside the Knights Hall, Le Mont Saint-Michel, France.
“It was completely silent in there after a small group left, with a wonderful ambience.” — Lignum Draco
“I made it a point to see the abbey very late in the day for the ambience. From about 10 to 4 the narrow streets on the island and halls such as these in the abbey would be shoulder to shoulder with people.” — Lignum Draco
Travel photography by Lignum Draco is stupendous…
The above photo is from: Le Mont Saint-Michel (2) [11 photos]
Blog: Etcetera Etcetera Etcetera
Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo taken by Lignum Draco
Photo used with permission.
