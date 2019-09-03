Silent Light

There’s something in the experience of stillness, simplicity and silence that’s a blessed balm in the busyness of business as usual.

Contemplate for a moment the silence and beauty of this simple space.

The play of light and shadow on the textured floor.

— words by Liz

“Finding the light” by Lignum Draco

— taken from inside the Knights Hall, Le Mont Saint-Michel, France.

“It was completely silent in there after a small group left, with a wonderful ambience.” — Lignum Draco

“I made it a point to see the abbey very late in the day for the ambience. From about 10 to 4 the narrow streets on the island and halls such as these in the abbey would be shoulder to shoulder with people.” — Lignum Draco

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo taken by Lignum Draco

Photo used with permission.



