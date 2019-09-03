At Home in the Country At the end of a rural road y’day we found a guitar-on-wheels. The New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards are held annually in Gore, perhaps this gets trundled out. Tapanui. Click to enlarge. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “At Home in the Country” Add yours I can imagine that being towed behind a 4WD, as advertising. Very “country”. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Country music is a big thing for the Gore District. Sure got a surprise to find this though! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I can imagine that being towed behind a 4WD, as advertising. Very “country”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Country music is a big thing for the Gore District. Sure got a surprise to find this though!
LikeLike