Lychee Dessert Cake Lychee dessert cake (lychee juice is added into the cake after it’s cooked) with peanut butter ice-cream. Delicious! Casafuego Eatery & Bar, Balclutha, New Zealand. By Nigel, 24 Aug 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Lychee Dessert Cake” Add yours I have never been able to eat a lychee since I decided they look like chicken’s bums. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hahaha.. thankfully I don’t have that perception – I’d hate to have missed this treat! LikeLike Reply Ah well, I don’t have much of a sweet tooth so I’ll pass, thanks 🙂 LikeLike Reply 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I have never been able to eat a lychee since I decided they look like chicken’s bums.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha.. thankfully I don’t have that perception – I’d hate to have missed this treat!
LikeLike
Ah well, I don’t have much of a sweet tooth so I’ll pass, thanks 🙂
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike