These photos taken during a winter visit to Casafuego Mexican cafe/restaurant in Balclutha on 08 July 2019. They’d added a pool table since our previous visit. We loved the look but our photos came out rather ‘flat’ due to the light conditions. Today I had a bit of a ‘play’ with my recently downloaded photo editing program ‘Paint.NET’ and was really pleased with the results of my session.

Casafuego Pool Room, Balclutha

The first photo was taken by Nigel and the second by me. I’ve done a lot more editing than I normally would – it was a good learning experience.

Casafuego Eatery & Bar, Balclutha, South Otago, New Zealand.

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

