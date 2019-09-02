Casafuego Pool Room

These photos taken during a winter visit to Casafuego Mexican cafe/restaurant in Balclutha on 08 July 2019. They’d added a pool table since our previous visit. We loved the look but our photos came out rather ‘flat’ due to the light conditions. Today I had a bit of a ‘play’ with my recently downloaded photo editing program ‘Paint.NET’ and was really pleased with the results of my session.

Casafuego Pool Room, Balclutha

The first photo was taken by Nigel and the second by me. I’ve done a lot more editing than I normally would – it was a good learning experience.

dav

Casafuego Eatery & Bar, Balclutha, South Otago, New Zealand.

casafuego_poolroom_02

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

One thought on “Casafuego Pool Room

Add yours

  1. I really like the second shot, Liz. The splashes of color in the artwork, pool balls, and furniture in the corner really pop agains the darkness of most of the background. It is kind of like a modern still life image.

