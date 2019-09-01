River Medusa is a response to the Gore area — Maruawai, Valley of Water. It pays tribute to the sustaining presence of the Mataura River and the many small streams that feed it. The work was conceived at a time when New Zealand was in the grips of an electricity crisis owing to the low levels of the central South Island hydro lakes and the rivers that feed them. The Medusa reference serves to remind us how vulnerable we are when natural resources such as rivers are neglected, and how helpless we are when powers quite beyond our control ‘turn them to stone’.

Gregory Downie was born in Dunedin in 1960. He studied at the Otago Polytechnic School of Fine Arts and graduated with honours in 1988. River Medusa is one of several commissions he has undertaken since leaving art school.

Commissioned with the support of the Mataura Licensing Trust.

(The above text is from information in the entrance to the Eastern Southland Art Gallery, Gore). Southland, New Zealand

River Medusa 1992

— by Gregory Downie

Steel, cystic resin and muslin

Eastern Southland Gallery Collection

