River Medusa

River Medusa is a response to the Gore area — Maruawai, Valley of Water. It pays tribute to the sustaining presence of the Mataura River and the many small streams that feed it. The work was conceived at a time when New Zealand was in the grips of an electricity crisis owing to the low levels of the central South Island hydro lakes and the rivers that feed them. The Medusa reference serves to remind us how vulnerable we are when natural resources such as rivers are neglected, and how helpless we are when powers quite beyond our control ‘turn them to stone’.

Gregory Downie was born in Dunedin in 1960. He studied at the Otago Polytechnic School of Fine Arts and graduated with honours in 1988.  River Medusa is one of several commissions he has undertaken since leaving art school.

Commissioned with the support of the Mataura Licensing Trust.

(The above text is from information in the entrance to the Eastern Southland Art Gallery, Gore). Southland, New Zealand

River Medusa   1992

— by Gregory Downie

Steel, cystic resin and muslin
Eastern Southland Gallery Collection

river_medusa_01

River Medusa watches over the entry into the gallery. First two photos by Liz

river_medusa_02

Following two photos by Nigel…

bty

bty

Another photo of mine…

river_medusa_05

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Photos taken when we visited the gallery 31 August 2019

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: