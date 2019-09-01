Hellebores in Gore

Yesterday, 31 Aug, we did a spur-of-the-moment trip to Gore. While there we visited the Gore Public Gardens and then visited Bannerman Park. I found these gorgeous hellebores in the public gardens (although the two photos are taken by Nigel). Gore, Southland, New Zealand
First: creamy/light-buttery flowers and dusky pink in the centre.
cropped to show colours:
Second: light yellow and green in the centre, with a few maroon flowers in the background making a nice contrast.
cropped to show colours:
Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland
These photos are for my NZ blog-friend Kay but anyone else who’s interested is welcome to take a peek 🙂
Hellebores are planted as ground cover all the way along this long bank.
— first two photos by Nigel, last one by Liz
I rather liked the ones with frilled edges too, a bit like miniature dahlias!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
These are really nice! I checked and they’ll survive in our climate, but I don’t think they’re too common in gardens around here, that’s a shame!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re great in shady areas where other plants might not flower so well.
LikeLike
Thanks Liz! I really appreciate seeing these lovely flowers and of course I remember seeing these in Bannerman Park. It’s a beautiful spot. I’m thrilled to have one of these lovely flowers spring up in our garden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you let it go to seed you’ll probably find yourself with plenty more next year 🙂
LikeLike
They are really beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I’m glad you enjoyed these.
LikeLike