Hellebores in Gore

Yesterday, 31 Aug, we did a spur-of-the-moment trip to Gore. While there we visited the Gore Public Gardens and then visited Bannerman Park. I found these gorgeous hellebores in the public gardens (although the two photos are taken by Nigel). Gore, Southland, New Zealand

First: creamy/light-buttery flowers and dusky pink in the centre.

cropped to show colours:

Second: light yellow and green in the centre, with a few maroon flowers in the background making a nice contrast.

cropped to show colours:

Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland

These photos are for my NZ blog-friend Kay but anyone else who’s interested is welcome to take a peek 🙂

Hellebores are planted as ground cover all the way along this long bank.

— first two photos by Nigel, last one by Liz

I rather liked the ones with frilled edges too, a bit like miniature dahlias!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

