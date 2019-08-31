Bye Bye Winter

Here in New Zealand as I write it’s 31 August, around 8.20pm – so for us this is the last day of winter and tomorrow 01 September, is our first ‘official’ day of spring. Fortunately it’s been an outstandingly fine day in Tapanui. Earlier today I glanced out the laundry window and saw a bright splash of yellow. To my joy I saw a group of daffodils glowing in the sunshine. We moved into this cottage in autumn so had no knowledge of these daffodils! I rushed out with cellphone in hand to get some photos..

our_daffodils_01

our_daffodils_02

Although taken outside, this is similar to what I saw when I glanced out the window and saw the daffodils glowing gold:

our_daffodils_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

