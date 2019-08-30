“At the end of winter, its naked branches bear silver white pompoms that open up in spring to reveal golden stamen bouquets.” — Laure Hamann



— Quoted text is from an interesting article I read – “Salix Caprea ‘Kilmarnock’, a miniature weeping willow”.

According to the above article, the trunk of this willow cannot grow taller than three metres (ten feet) and it tolerates any type of soil as long as it is very moist.

So here I am at the end of winter, and I spotted from the road a whole line of Kilmarnock Willows as we drove past Queens Park in Invercargill. That’s how we came to re-visit The Stumpery (yesterday’s post) – one of the paths into The Stumpery is lined with Kilmarnock Willows.

Kilmarnock Willows at The Stumpery, Queens Park

— Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N) during our visit on Tues 27 Aug 2019.

“At the end of winter, its naked branches bear silver white pompoms…”

(N)

(N)

(L)

(L)

(L)

(N)

The shape of Kilmarnock Willows is a dead giveaway, I saw these as we drove by.

(L)



(L)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

