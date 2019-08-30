Almost Spring

Officially spring in New Zealand starts Sept 01 so we’re nearly there and there’s plenty of evidence that spring is on its way. When we drive through rural areas there are little lambs everywhere! On Tues 27 Aug we had a walk in Queens Park in Invercargill and the gardens are starting to brighten up with colourful flowers. Southland, NZ

Queens Park, Invercargill

Here’s a mix of photos taken by me and Nigel, some of them heavily cropped from a larger picture.

If you want the names for anything just ask in the comment section and I’ll let you know any info that I have.

In the heart of Queens Park is a cafe with delicious food and drink, and views out to the surrounding gardens. We’re about to enjoy savoury scones and iced ginger cake.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

