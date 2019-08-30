Almost Spring

Officially spring in New Zealand starts Sept 01 so we’re nearly there and there’s plenty of evidence that spring is on its way. When we drive through rural areas there are little lambs everywhere! On Tues 27 Aug we had a walk in Queens Park in Invercargill and the gardens are starting to brighten up with colourful flowers. Southland, NZ
Queens Park, Invercargill
Here’s a mix of photos taken by me and Nigel, some of them heavily cropped from a larger picture.
If you want the names for anything just ask in the comment section and I’ll let you know any info that I have.
In the heart of Queens Park is a cafe with delicious food and drink, and views out to the surrounding gardens. We’re about to enjoy savoury scones and iced ginger cake.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
It is a joy watching your year unfold.
Looks lovely! Happy Spring! We are welcoming Fall soon! Each season has its own beauty, 🙂
I especially love the shots of the crocuses, Liz. Those modest little flowers add a nice pop of color early in the season are always a sign for me that spring is coming, as are the flowering trees. We are now gradually moving towards autumn and the oppressive heat and humidity in this area are finally starting to abate a bit.
The cooler autumn weather will be a welcome relief for you Mike. It was a joy to find the crocuses early in their blooming. I took the white ones and Nigel took the purple. At one stage we noticed a lovely perfume in the air and looking across the main path to the rose garden, we saw a tall Michelia covered in flowers. The breeze was wafting the scent our way.. intoxicating!
One of the wonders with blogging and meeting people from all over the world! We can have Spring over and over again! Thank you for the loveliness, Liz!
Oh.. such a sweet comment! My pleasure!
