Almost Spring

Officially spring in New Zealand starts Sept 01 so we’re nearly there and there’s plenty of evidence that spring is on its way. When we drive through rural areas there are little lambs everywhere! On Tues 27 Aug we had a walk in Queens Park in Invercargill and the gardens are starting to brighten up with colourful flowers. Southland, NZ

Queens Park, Invercargill

Here’s a mix of photos taken by me and Nigel, some of them heavily cropped from a larger picture.

If you want the names for anything just ask in the comment section and I’ll let you know any info that I have.

inv_spring_02

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

inv_spring_03

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

inv_spring_04

inv_spring_05

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

In the heart of Queens Park is a cafe with delicious food and drink, and views out to the surrounding gardens. We’re about to enjoy savoury scones and iced ginger cake.

inv_spring_12

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Almost Spring

Add yours

  3. I especially love the shots of the crocuses, Liz. Those modest little flowers add a nice pop of color early in the season are always a sign for me that spring is coming, as are the flowering trees. We are now gradually moving towards autumn and the oppressive heat and humidity in this area are finally starting to abate a bit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. The cooler autumn weather will be a welcome relief for you Mike. It was a joy to find the crocuses early in their blooming. I took the white ones and Nigel took the purple. At one stage we noticed a lovely perfume in the air and looking across the main path to the rose garden, we saw a tall Michelia covered in flowers. The breeze was wafting the scent our way.. intoxicating!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: