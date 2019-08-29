Shapes in The Stumpery

It’s a little world of fantasy in ‘The Stumpery’ – Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. “Invercargill artist Frank Wells has created this upside down world from stumps and logs damaged by storms, roots from peat bogs on the Awarua Plains (donated by several families), recycled railway sleepers and hardwood poles, and timber from reserves throughout Invercargill – all held together by steel rods and chains.” — quoted text is from the Invercargill City Council website.

The Stumpery, Queens Park, Invercargill

— photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N) during our visit on Tues 27 Aug 2019.

Stumpery nest chamber. View is outward from the main path.

inv_stumpery_01     (L)

Nest chamber, looking toward the main path.

inv_stumpery_02     (L)

Boundary wall, section.

inv_stumpery_03      (L)

Feature shape… dinosaur?

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA    (N)

See what you want to see.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA    (N)

Side path, boundary wall.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
     (N)

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

