Yesterday in Queens Park, Invercargill we walked to ‘The Stumpery’ along a path from the main gardens and found these beautiful variegated cabbage trees lighting up the late winter landscape. Cabbage trees are native to NZ with the usual form having green leaves. These are probably Cordyline australis ‘Albertii’, a stunning variegated form with a hint of pink.
Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 27 Aug 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)
(L)
(L)
(N)
(N)
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Those are so amazing and funky! They look like Dr. Seuss trees!
They are amazing Laelia and they make perfect Dr. Seuss trees! Even the normal plain green form that we see all over the place in NZ is wonderful!
They’re very pretty. They look remarkably like our yuccas.
I’ve noticed that similarity too. Cabbage trees don’t savage you with sharp pointy tips .. a point in their favour 🙂
