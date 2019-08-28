Yesterday in Queens Park, Invercargill we walked to ‘The Stumpery’ along a path from the main gardens and found these beautiful variegated cabbage trees lighting up the late winter landscape. Cabbage trees are native to NZ with the usual form having green leaves. These are probably Cordyline australis ‘Albertii’, a stunning variegated form with a hint of pink.

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 27 Aug 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)



(L)

(L)

(N)

(N)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements