Variegated Cabbage Trees

Yesterday in Queens Park, Invercargill we walked to ‘The Stumpery’ along a path from the main gardens and found these beautiful variegated cabbage trees lighting up the late winter landscape. Cabbage trees are native to NZ with the usual form having green leaves. These are probably Cordyline australis ‘Albertii’, a stunning variegated form with a hint of pink.

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 27 Aug 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)

variegated_cordyline_inv27Aug2019_01(L)

variegated_cordyline_inv27Aug2019_02(L)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA(N)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA(N)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Variegated Cabbage Trees

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: