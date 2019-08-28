A Walk Up The Street

Lovely day today in Tapanui. Around 5pm I took a walk up the street to see if anything might catch my eye in the late afternoon sunshine. Here’s what I found. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 28 Aug 2019 (late winter/early spring).

This variegated holly brightened up cold grey winter days – near and dear!

tapanui_northum_holly_02

Slightly further along the road is this Acer (maple).

tapanui_northum_acer_01

And church (a fence was in the way below this level).

tapanui_northum_church_01

Camellias are blooming everywhere we go in the south.

tapanui_northum_camellia

Sign and cabbage tree (Cordyline australis), entry to the small motor camp.

tapanui_northum_cordyline

These bare tree branches look surprisingly beautiful. Blue Mountains beyond.

tapanui_northum_baretree

Northern edge of town, Cemetery Road – as far as I went today.

tapanui_cemeteryrd

Our native lancewoods often appear to lean in towards electricity.. weird.

tapanui_northum_lancewood

Front view of the church.

tapanui_northum_church_02

The maple, taken by Nigel earlier in the afternoon as I didn’t have my cell.

bty

Full view of the radiant holly tree.

tapanui_northum_holly_01

Text and photos by Liz (except one maple image by Nigel).
Exploring Colour (2019).

  2. I love the bright, haze-free light and bold blue skies you get on a really good winter day. Makes for wonderfully crisp photographs. It was a joy to see these and remember that there are some good things about winter! 🙂

    1. The sky was spectacular today and the sun quite warm. The holly has been a beacon of colour right through winter.. variegated holly is really wonderful and the berries so long-lasting. It’s been feeling like spring the last week. Quite a few of the early blossom trees are laden now, same with magnolias, and the first of the crocuses. Ominous weather is possibly on the horizon but for now it’s like spring (which ‘officially’ starts on 01 Sept in NZ). Lots of lambs too 🙂

