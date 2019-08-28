Lovely day today in Tapanui. Around 5pm I took a walk up the street to see if anything might catch my eye in the late afternoon sunshine. Here’s what I found. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 28 Aug 2019 (late winter/early spring).

This variegated holly brightened up cold grey winter days – near and dear!

Slightly further along the road is this Acer (maple).

And church (a fence was in the way below this level).

Camellias are blooming everywhere we go in the south.

Sign and cabbage tree (Cordyline australis), entry to the small motor camp.

These bare tree branches look surprisingly beautiful. Blue Mountains beyond.

Northern edge of town, Cemetery Road – as far as I went today.



Our native lancewoods often appear to lean in towards electricity.. weird.

Front view of the church.

The maple, taken by Nigel earlier in the afternoon as I didn’t have my cell.

Full view of the radiant holly tree.

Text and photos by Liz (except one maple image by Nigel).

Exploring Colour (2019).

