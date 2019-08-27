Pretty Manuka Flowers Native manuka flowers in Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Leptospermum scoparium ‘Jubilee’. Taken by Nigel, 27 Aug 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Pretty Manuka Flowers” Add yours PRETTY! LikeLike Reply Gorgeous! I had no idea that Leptospermum was called Manuka in NZ! So this is the plant the bees collect from to make Manuka Honey? LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Gorgeous! I had no idea that Leptospermum was called Manuka in NZ! So this is the plant the bees collect from to make Manuka Honey?
