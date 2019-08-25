Street trees ablaze with immense profusion of red crabapples, their fiery effect stunning in the bare winter landscape of Alexandra, Central Otago. Taken late in the day with the sun about to disappear, 08 Aug 2019. New Zealand.



Earlier today, Jane Dougherty pondered weighty questions in her poem Questions, few answers.

I invite you to contemplate her words as you browse these images.

Jane Dougherty shares her poetry at: Jane Dougherty Writes

Questions, few answers

poem by Jane Dougherty

~



night sky

full of stars

perhaps a mirror

of the bright earth’s

dying

in the darkness

a red glint

star or planet

or just another forest

burning

where did it go

the hope and the glory?

into the scarred

and charred earth

where the innocents bide

who will remember

what green was

how it fed a multitude

and who will sing the song of the earth

when all the voices are stilled?

is there no end?

the question is purely rhetorical

the end will come

when there is nothing left

to burn.

~

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019).

Photos 1,2 and 5 by Liz; 3 and 4 by Nigel.



