Mixed media art by Jodi McKinney.

Nature photos by Nigel and Liz.

This light, this life

— poem by Jane Dougherty

This light that shines is not for me to keep,

Nor is the rain that falls, the running stream,

I hear imprisoned voices in the night.

No bird is mine to pluck down from its flight,

I have no right to bend life to my scheme,

This light that shines is not for me to keep.

The wind that blows in from the ocean deep,

Blows free and wild not chained in fetters bright,

Nor is the rain that falls, the running stream.

All this I know, yet often in my sleep,

The wind, the stream, weave through my restless dream,

I hear imprisoned voices in the night.

Weaving through the River by Jodi McKinney

“This original mixed media art I created is being dedicated to World Water Day. It was done using ink-dyed tissue paper and drops of ink on Arches 140lb watercolor paper. I added torn pieces of some old sheet music for “Weary River” sealed down with gesso. I purposely tore the title words to form the word “Weaver.” It makes me think about how water and art and music weave through our lives and make an impact.”

Wherever you are and whatever you do today,

make a point to consider nature and water.

Jodi McKinney | Mars, PA (USA)

World Water Day post for March 22, 2018

Nature Photo Information

— all taken in the south of the South Island, New Zealand

Sunrise at Papatowai, The Catlins, South Otago. Nigel Rainbow in a rain storm. Papatowai, The Catlins, South Otago. Nigel Nigel by the Waikaia River, Southland. Liz ‘Birds’ carpet at Dunedin Public Library. Liz Very windy day at Waipapa Point, Southland. Nigel

We lived at Papatowai for five years, those photos taken from our property.

These moon photos were taken by Nigel from our Papatowai property.

Posted by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)

Poem words and mixed media art used with permission



