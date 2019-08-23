Not Mine

This light, this life   — ‘cascade’ poem by Jane Dougherty.
Mixed media art by Jodi McKinney.
Nature photos by Nigel and Liz.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This light that shines is not for me to keep,

Nor is the rain that falls, the running stream,

I hear imprisoned voices in the night.

not_mine_03

No bird is mine to pluck down from its flight,

I have no right to bend life to my scheme,

This light that shines is not for me to keep.

not_mine_04

The wind that blows in from the ocean deep,

Blows free and wild not chained in fetters bright,

Nor is the rain that falls, the running stream.

dav

All this I know, yet often in my sleep,

The wind, the stream, weave through my restless dream,

I hear imprisoned voices in the night.

weary-river-11x16-mixed-media-art
Weaving through the River – 11×16 Mixed Media Art / by Jodi McKinney

Weaving through the River by Jodi McKinney

“This original mixed media art I created is being dedicated to World Water Day. It was done using ink-dyed tissue paper and drops of ink on Arches 140lb watercolor paper. I added torn pieces of some old sheet music for “Weary River” sealed down with gesso. I purposely tore the title words to form the word “Weaver.” It makes me think about how water and art and music weave through our lives and make an impact.”

Wherever you are and whatever you do today,
make a point to consider nature and water.

Jodi McKinney  |  Mars, PA (USA)
World Water Day post for March 22, 2018

Nature Photo Information

— all taken in the south of the South Island, New Zealand

  1. Sunrise at Papatowai, The Catlins, South Otago. Nigel
  2. Rainbow in a rain storm. Papatowai, The Catlins, South Otago. Nigel
  3. Nigel by the Waikaia River, Southland. Liz
  4. ‘Birds’ carpet at Dunedin Public Library. Liz
  5. Very windy day at Waipapa Point, Southland. Nigel

We lived at Papatowai for five years, those photos taken from our property.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

These moon photos were taken by Nigel from our Papatowai property.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Posted by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)
Poem words and mixed media art used with permission

  2. Liz – this is so beautiful! I am blown away by every word and photo – and you made me remember this art and love it in a new way! Thank you for this beautiful GIFT today! ❤

    1. ‘Weaving through the River’ is an amazing art work Jodi! and I think of it whenever I’m thinking of how precious pure freshwater is. The music notes remind me of the gurgling, babbling, happy streams I’ve seen when walking in our NZ high country. I’m ecstatic that this has made you love your beautiful art in a new way! But I also appreciate the warning – the weary river. Sadly, our NZ river systems, lakes, etc are under a lot of pressure from intensive grazing, forestry, and poor urban management of waste-water and sewage. Not good. Many thanks for letting me show this particular art again – twice now!

