Alexandra in Winter (NZ) The clouds seem to extend the reach of the tree branches, and I like the long shadows. Red crabapples provide bright colour on this winter day. Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken 08 Aug by Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. For: Which Way Challenge 22 Aug 2019

6 thoughts on "Alexandra in Winter (NZ)"

I like your shadow in it too – the unseen presence of the photographer. 🙂

Perfect! Thanks so much for joining in. 😊

look how that red POPS!

Big red crabapples borne in much profusion!

I too really like the long shadows, which add a lot of visual interest to the left-hand corner of this image.

Quite a surreal feel to this photo 🙂 It was pretty late in the day with the sun soon to disappear.
