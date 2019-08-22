Beauty from The Emerald Isle

Stunning photos from Ireland, taken by Damien who’s recently returned from a visit to his homeland.

“The fog over Connemara and the fjords lingers all year around I think which adds to the sensation of 40 weathers in one day (a little rain, a little sun, a little sleet and a little shade) which also gives a reason to the 40 shades of green dotting the landscape.” — part of a comment from Damien at the original post.

Cong, Connemara, Galway, Ireland, Killary Fjord, Kylemore Abbey, Maum, Mutton Island, The Wild Atlantic Way, West coast – general descriptors



I’ve chosen four photos – there’s plenty more in the original post:

Photos taken by Damien B. Donnelly

Click on the photo to enlarge

Damien blogs at: Deuxiemepeau Poetry

