Beauty from The Emerald Isle

Stunning photos from Ireland, taken by Damien who’s recently returned from a visit to his homeland.
“The fog over Connemara and the fjords lingers all year around I think which adds to the sensation of 40 weathers in one day (a little rain, a little sun, a little sleet and a little shade) which also gives a reason to the 40 shades of green dotting the landscape.” — part of a comment from Damien at the original post.
Cong, Connemara, Galway, Ireland, Killary Fjord, Kylemore Abbey, Maum, Mutton Island, The Wild Atlantic Way, West coast – general descriptors
I’ve chosen four photos – there’s plenty more in the original post:
Photos taken by Damien B. Donnelly
Click on the photo to enlarge
Click on the photo to enlarge (below)
Photos by Damien B. Donnelly.
Damien blogs at: Deuxiemepeau Poetry
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). All photos by Damien B. Donnelly
Beautiful landscapes. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, very beautiful. I’d love to visit Ireland!
LikeLike