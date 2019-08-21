Touch of Gold

old_cromwell_willow_cart_1200w
Willow bathed in late winter sunshine, Old Cromwell, Central Otago, New Zealand. Heritage precinct. Old cart and dredge bucket. Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 08 Aug 2019
