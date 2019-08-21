Touch of Gold Willow bathed in late winter sunshine, Old Cromwell, Central Otago, New Zealand. Heritage precinct. Old cart and dredge bucket. Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 08 Aug 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “Touch of Gold” Add yours That’s a perfect composition. Just the right balance of colour, light and subject. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Wow.. thanks so much Jane! LikeLike Reply Absolutely spectacular! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you very much 🙂 LikeLike Reply The nice warm light is making the grasses glow with the sun. Nice peaceful image, Liz. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply A moment captured just as we were leaving Old Cromwell and about to walk back to our car. Thank you Steve. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Just love the light and the cart and the willow – gives me a feeling that everything is all right… LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Sometimes blessed with a perfect moment! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
That’s a perfect composition. Just the right balance of colour, light and subject.
Wow.. thanks so much Jane!
Absolutely spectacular!
Thank you very much 🙂
The nice warm light is making the grasses glow with the sun. Nice peaceful image, Liz.
A moment captured just as we were leaving Old Cromwell and about to walk back to our car. Thank you Steve.
Just love the light and the cart and the willow – gives me a feeling that everything is all right…
Sometimes blessed with a perfect moment!
