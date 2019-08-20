Yellow Holly Berries

Driving through the small rural town of Wyndham on Sunday I noticed this single holly tree with yellow berries. A welcome splash of colour in winter! We stopped to take some photos. Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand.
Taken 18 August 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)
(L) – cropped detail
(N)
(L)
(N) I adjusted contrast quite majorly – Liz
(N) Pretty how the fallen berries scatter over the ground
(L)
(L)
(L)
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
That’s a really impressive crop of berries! And the colour is so happily sunny! 🙂
The tree stood out with its golden crop 🙂
Beautiful
Nice to know you like them Louella!
What a stout and sturdy tree that is. I especially like the contrast between the berries and those large, glossy leaves. Very pretty.
Holly trees grow very well in Southland (there’s an advice page on controlling them at the regional council’s ‘pest plants’ web page). The yellow berries do look lovely 🙂
