Yellow Holly Berries

Driving through the small rural town of Wyndham on Sunday I noticed this single holly tree with yellow berries. A welcome splash of colour in winter! We stopped to take some photos. Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand.

Taken 18 August 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)

yellow_holly_05(L) – cropped detail

bty(N)

yellow_holly_01(L)

bty(N) I adjusted contrast quite majorly – Liz

bty(N) Pretty how the fallen berries scatter over the ground

yellow_holly_03(L)

yellow_holly_02(L)

yellow_holly_04(L)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

6 thoughts on "Yellow Holly Berries

    1. Holly trees grow very well in Southland (there’s an advice page on controlling them at the regional council’s ‘pest plants’ web page). The yellow berries do look lovely 🙂

