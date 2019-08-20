Yellow Holly Berries

Driving through the small rural town of Wyndham on Sunday I noticed this single holly tree with yellow berries. A welcome splash of colour in winter! We stopped to take some photos. Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand.

Taken 18 August 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)



(L) – cropped detail

(N)

(L)

(N) I adjusted contrast quite majorly – Liz

(N) Pretty how the fallen berries scatter over the ground

(L)

(L)

(L)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

