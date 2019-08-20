Pea Sea, Port Chalmers

Had to share this with y’all courtesy of ‘rob allan’  @allanrob9  on Twitter. Port Chalmers is this wonderful port town near Dunedin. The huge container hoists down at the harbour dominate the town. Main street has an eclectic mix of old buildings.. real interesting place. This older post of mine shows the  huge hoists loading a container shipDunedin, New Zealand

Soo.. today Rob posted this photo he’d taken at Port Chalmers Looking into the gallery art & craft shop window.

Love at first sight for me..  what about you?

Pea Sea

Cropped version

pea_sea_01

Pea Sea Art Gallery

nb:  some adult content

Their  Instagram

Pea Sea Art gallery. Wed-Sun 10am-5pm.
Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.
DM us for prices, we ship internationally.

Also on  Facebook

Rob’s photo, sans cropping

pea_sea_02

Further Reading

Text by Liz, photo taken by Rob Allan; Exploring Colour (2019)

— keywords: pea, peas, pod, green, yacht, boat, sailing, sail, harbor, harbour

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: