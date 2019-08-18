Hullabaloo: The Nevis

A spectacular hidden valley close to Bannockburn, yet isolated because of its difficult access, the Nevis Valley is the subject of this year’s winter show.

Wind your way up the Carrick Range to Duffers Saddle and imagine being in a wagon drawn by Clydesdale horses or bullocks, struggling up the mountain pass, 1000metres in 10 km. From here, at the top of the road, standing among rock tors, the flip side of the Remarkables frame huge vistas of inland Otago high country. As you descend into the Nevis valley you enter another world. A mountain valley cloaked in ochre and light yellow peppered with rocky outcrops and tailings, speargrass, tussock, and lichens. Winding through its heart runs the sparkling blue Nevis river, fed by dozens of little mountain streams trickling out of gullies. In the 1860’s the lure of gold brought miners to this remote place. Evidence of past stories and hardships are dotted along the gravel road; a cemetery, stone walls, excavated terraces, lonely cottages, ruins of the hotel, a school and a post office.

Each of our artists have come up with their own interpretation of this special place in the heart of our region.

— from The Nevis winter show description at the Hullabaloo ‘exhibitions’ page

NB: for information on individual artists, see the ‘artists’ page

A note from Liz: you know that you’re in for a treat when you see this old stone woolshed at the turn-off from Bannockburn to The Nevis, before the steep climb to Duffers Saddle.. that’s as far as I’ve gone. “Wagons coming down the steep Nevis Road dragged massive stone slabs behind them to check their descent; these brake-stones were later re-used to build the woolshed”. — from my previous post of 02 May, 2018 titled Brakes Please !!

This is my third and final post about my visit to Hullabaloo Art Space in Old Cromwell. First post: What a Hullabaloo! and the second: Hullabaloo Two

Cromwell is in Central Otago, New Zealand

The Nevis.. ‘expect the unexpected’

at Hullabaloo until 24 August 2019 (new arrangement since my visit)



— photos taken when I visited Hullabaloo on Thurs 08 August. The artist on duty was Anna Priluka.. thanks Anna for the warm welcome!

Click on the photo to enlarge

Large painting: Where my heart lies, by Gail de Jong

Foreground wood work: Nevis slice, by Simon King

Red art: Rose Hip a Day, by Andi Regan [made with plastic cable ties]

— other works will be acknowledged below

‘Resurrection’

When blooms start to fade,

seed pods begin to shine.

These treasure chests

encase and protect

our future food,

flowers and forests.

They have a beauty and strength,

designed for their resurrection

into a new life.

— from the intro to a previous Andi Regan solo exhibition. The intro has a close-up of a single Andi Regan rose hip HERE (scroll down a little). Also a close-up photo of two rose hips at Instagram



Below: Click on the photo to enlarge

Panoramic painting: Nevis evening, by Lorraine Higgins

Stoneware bowls.. evocation of Nevis dredge pools, by Robert Franklin

Back-left: Nevis skink, watercolour by Anna Priluka

Far left wall: Jewellery by Kay Turner

Two black squares with animal paintings: Lizzie Carruthers

Far right: Rose Hip a Day (partial only), by Andi Regan

Framed photograph by Eric Schusser

Paintings by Gail de Jong

Ceramics by Sue Rutherford

Stoneware bowls. Evocation of dredge pools in the Nevis, Robert Franklin

Far left: Nevis skink, watercolour by Anna Priluka

Panoramic painting: Nevis evening, by Lorraine Higgins

Front: Nevis slice, by Simon King (inspired by the schist landscape of the Nevis Valley, burred elm/birch ply)

Red art: Rose Hip a Day, by Andi Regan

Panoramic painting by Ro Bradshaw

Wood bowl by Simon King

RH wall, middle: wall brooches by Kay Turner

RH wall, far right: oil paintings by Lizzie Carruthers

NB: close view of the wall brooches and oil paintings at: hullabaloo instagram

Foreground: Nevis slice, by Simon King (inspired by the schist landscape of the Nevis Valley, burred elm/birch ply)

Round painting: Floral, by Lorraine Higgins

Far right: handmade wooden bowls ‘Ma, Whero, Mangu’ by Simon King

Farthest right: oval painting by Gail de Jong

Further Reading

WP blogger Lignum Draco did a post about his photographic trip into the Nevis Valley, stunning photos.. Dragon tales of Middle Earth: A tree grows in the Nevis

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements