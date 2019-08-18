Hullabaloo: The Nevis

A spectacular hidden valley close to Bannockburn, yet isolated because of its difficult access, the Nevis Valley is the subject of this year’s winter show.

Wind your way up the Carrick Range to Duffers Saddle and imagine being in a wagon drawn by Clydesdale horses or bullocks, struggling up the mountain pass, 1000metres in 10 km. From here, at the top of the road, standing among rock tors, the flip side of the Remarkables frame huge vistas of inland Otago high country. As you descend into the Nevis valley you enter another world. A mountain valley cloaked in ochre and light yellow peppered with rocky outcrops and tailings, speargrass, tussock, and lichens. Winding through its heart runs the sparkling blue Nevis river, fed by dozens of little mountain streams trickling out of gullies. In the 1860’s the lure of gold brought miners to this remote place. Evidence of past stories and hardships are dotted along the gravel road; a cemetery, stone walls, excavated terraces, lonely cottages, ruins of the hotel, a school and a post office.

Each of our artists have come up with their own interpretation of this special place in the heart of our region.

— from The Nevis winter show description at the Hullabaloo   ‘exhibitions’ page

NB: for information on individual artists, see the   ‘artists’ page

A note from Liz:  you know that you’re in for a treat when you see this old stone woolshed at the turn-off from Bannockburn to The Nevis, before the steep climb to Duffers Saddle.. that’s as far as I’ve gone. “Wagons coming down the steep Nevis Road dragged massive stone slabs behind them to check their descent; these brake-stones were later re-used to build the woolshed”. — from my previous post of 02 May, 2018 titled  Brakes Please !!

Kawarau Station Woolshed. Taken by Nigel 20 April 2018

This is my third and final post about my visit to Hullabaloo Art Space in Old Cromwell. First post:  What a Hullabaloo!  and the second:  Hullabaloo Two

Cromwell is in Central Otago, New Zealand

The Nevis.. ‘expect the unexpected’

at Hullabaloo until 24 August 2019 (new arrangement since my visit)

— photos taken when I visited Hullabaloo on Thurs 08 August. The artist on duty was Anna Priluka.. thanks Anna for the warm welcome!

Click on the photo to enlarge

nevis_01_1200wLarge painting:  Where my heart lies, by Gail de Jong
Foreground wood work:  Nevis slice, by Simon King
Red art:  Rose Hip a Day, by Andi Regan [made with plastic cable ties]
— other works will be acknowledged below

‘Resurrection’

bannockburn_roses_cropped
Wild rose with blooms and hips, Bannockburn. Liz 20 April 2018

When blooms start to fade,
seed pods begin to shine.

These treasure chests
encase and protect
our future food,
flowers and forests.

They have a beauty and strength,
designed for their resurrection
into a new life.

— from the intro to a previous Andi Regan solo exhibition. The intro has a close-up of a single Andi Regan rose hip  HERE  (scroll down a little). Also a close-up photo of two rose hips at  Instagram

cromgorge_rosehips
Rose hips, taken as we returned through Cromwell Gorge. Liz 08 Aug

Below: Click on the photo to enlarge

nevis_02_1200wPanoramic painting:  Nevis evening, by Lorraine Higgins
Stoneware bowls.. evocation of Nevis dredge pools, by Robert Franklin
Back-left:  Nevis skink, watercolour by Anna Priluka
Far left wall:  Jewellery by Kay Turner
Two black squares with animal paintings:  Lizzie Carruthers
Far right:  Rose Hip a Day (partial only), by Andi Regan

nevis_03Framed photograph by Eric Schusser
Paintings by Gail de Jong
Ceramics by Sue Rutherford

nevis_04Stoneware bowls. Evocation of dredge pools in the Nevis, Robert Franklin
Far left: Nevis skink, watercolour by Anna Priluka
Panoramic painting:  Nevis evening, by Lorraine Higgins

nevis_05Front:  Nevis slice, by Simon King (inspired by the schist landscape of the Nevis Valley, burred elm/birch ply)
Red art:  Rose Hip a Day, by Andi Regan
Panoramic painting by Ro Bradshaw
Wood bowl by Simon King
RH wall, middle:  wall brooches by Kay Turner
RH wall, far right:  oil paintings by Lizzie Carruthers
NB: close view of the wall brooches and oil paintings at:  hullabaloo instagram

nevis_06Foreground:  Nevis slice, by Simon King (inspired by the schist landscape of the Nevis Valley, burred elm/birch ply)
Round painting:  Floral, by Lorraine Higgins
Far right: handmade wooden bowls ‘Ma, Whero, Mangu’ by Simon King
Farthest right: oval painting by Gail de Jong

Further Reading

WP blogger Lignum Draco did a post about his photographic trip into the Nevis Valley, stunning photos..  Dragon tales of Middle Earth: A tree grows in the Nevis

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

10 thoughts on “Hullabaloo: The Nevis

  1. Hi Liz! I’ve just been catching up on your latest adventures! What gorgeous artwork you’ve seen recently. I’m in love with the piece ‘Nevis slice’ by Simon King. Wow.

    -Emma

  2. Ms. Liz, although you have been missed, this post is well worth the wait!! I thought perhaps you had returned to Hullabaloo and decided to stay, based on these photos that would be understandable. The Simon King “Nevis Slice” is an intriguing piece. I do love the exquisite “Rose Hip a Day” by Andi Regan. It is nearly impossible to choose a favorite piece. I feel quite fortunate to visit from afar! I remember that 2018 post about the stone slabs and the magnificent woolshed. Thank-you so very much!

  3. I’m still thinking about the brake stones. You’d have to be skilled at selecting a stone, I’d think. You certainly wouldn’t want one so heavy it would take off on its own, get ahead of the wagon, and pull you down the hill!

    The barn is lovely. It reminds me of the large stone barns I found in Kansas, where people clearing their fields of rocks found another use for them, too.

    1. Red glass hips on a ‘rose tree’ sounds lovely! I’ve only seen photos of the usual bottle trees. The hips in the gallery are made from plastic cable ties and yet they’re beautifully finished and look splendid!

