Hullabaloo Two

In my last post* I introduced you to the Hullabaloo Art Space in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct. The art on display was amazing – I took lots more photos than I’d anticipated! The gallery itself is light and airy, uncluttered.. a very pleasant place to spend time in. The artworks are extremely creative, varied, and well-presented so a ‘quick whizz round’ wasn’t going to happen!

hullabaloo art space, Cromwell Heritage Precinct, Central Otago, New Zealand

*I’m assuming you’ve already read my last post: What a Hullabaloo!

Into Hullabaloo

Beautiful presentation but a thoughtless person left their handbag lying around 😉

The space beyond my handbag is devoted to a winter show ‘The Nevis’, a group exhibition of work from all the artists in the collective. It runs until 24 August and I’ll put those photos into their own post.

Anna Priluka at the front desk, the round painting is Anna’s work

Top-right of photo is a Kina by Andi Regan (more of her work later in this post)

Beneath the Kina are miniatures by Lizzie Carruthers

The work in a white frame, far left, is by Ro Bradshaw

Art displayed near the front desk grabbed my attention when I first entered the gallery. The jellyfish and kina (sea urchins) were created by Andi Regan from plastic cable ties! To read more, see Andi’s bio page at the Hullabaloo website and her personal website at Andi Regan Art

Jellyfish (set of 3), Kina and ‘Rose Hip a Day’ (through the gap) by Andi Regan

Square painting by Ro Bradshaw

Wooden bowl by Simon King

Far left: CD covers by Ro Bradshaw, jewellery below by Kay Turner

Painting in black frame by Anna Priluka, ceramic below by Robert Franklin

Kina by Andi Regan, ceramic bowls by Sue Rutherford

Paintings at far right by Gail de Jong

These windows face toward the building with the ‘tulips’ mural, across the street. I like seeing the schist rock wall outside, a typical feature of Central Otago.

This view is a particular favourite of mine. The Central Otago region is a dry, rugged, mountainous landscape with deeply cut rivers running through gorges. Way back the moas roamed here, Maori journeyed through, white explorers and surveyors arrived, sheep farmers settled, and gold miners followed in great numbers, living a perilous existance. A significant portion of this history is now submerged due to dams.

So.. like me, you’ll appreciate the title of the large landscape painting:

‘A Thousand stories deep’ by Gail de Jong

Other works in the same photo:

Ceramics on table by Sue Rutherford, Candlesticks and ‘Winter Vessel’. Beautiful!

To the extreme right, barely visible, is a ‘blackbird’ group also by Sue Rutherford

The photograph in the black frame is by Eric Schusser

Ceramic on the right hand plinth is by Robert Franklin



Notes

To read about any artist, the Hullabaloo website has an artists page

Acknowledgement: Grateful thanks to Anna Priluka, artist on duty at Hullabaloo when I visited on Thursday 08 August 2019. Not only did she make me very welcome, Anna patiently assisted me with information during my visit and since via email. This has enabled me to properly credit the many different art works in my photos.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

