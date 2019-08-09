What a Hullabaloo!

Yesterday I whiled away many happy hours in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct while Nigel was away in Queenstown. This area is an absolute gem with lovely cafes, art gallery, gift shop and much more. It’s well away from the highway and offers a beautiful respite from the busyness of Central Otago. New Zealand.

“When the Clyde dam was completed in 1990, Cromwell’s main street disappeared under Lake Dunstan. Some of the historic buildings dating back to the gold rush of the 1860’s were saved or lovingly rebuilt on higher ground, creating the Cromwell Heritage Precinct.”  — website link: Cromwell Heritage Precinct

In this post I’m sharing the first part of my visit to the hullabaloo art space, a co-operative of artists local to Central Otago. website link:  Hullabaloo Art Space

hullabaloo art space

I enjoyed this visit so much that I’m almost speechless, words don’t do the experience justice. Instead, I’ll try and show you through photos…

hullabaloo1_01

There was a bakery on the corner of the old main street now under Lake Dunstan

hullabaloo1_02

The tulips opposite the art gallery (!)

hullabaloo1_03

A look out the front window

hullabaloo1_04

Anna Priluka

The artists take turns to attend the gallery and I felt incredibly fortunate to meet Anna Priluka who made me feel really welcome and allowed me to take photos for my blog. Thank you Anna for your warmth and friendliness, your help with information and for making me feel at home.

“Anna Priluka is a painter and printmaker based in Wanaka on New Zealand’s South Island. Originally from rural Melbourne, she moved to New Zealand 10 years ago and now paints full-time from her studio yurt at home in Albert Town.”

hullabaloo1_05

Anna is featured among the artists at the Hullabaloo website – here’s her  bio page  there. The page also has links to her  website  to  instagram  and to facebook.

Sharing the neat little view to the tulips (!)

hullabaloo1_06

Front window view. The ‘tulip’ window is around the corner to the left

hullabaloo1_07

Three works by Anna Priluka

I’ve added some short notes about the birds — Liz

‘Sleeping Kereru’.
Our beautiful native pigeon. Acrylic on round panel.
instagram  (better photo)

hullabaloo1_08

‘Nevis Skink’.
Watercolour
instagram

hullabaloo1_09

‘Kanuka. Mt Iron’
Piwakawaka or fantail (normal and dark form). Watercolour.
instagram

hullabaloo1_10

fyi – Anna also welcomes enquiries from people outside of NZ who are interested in purchasing prints or originals.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

3 thoughts on “What a Hullabaloo!

  1. What a lovely place to visit — and wow re the lake and the old Cromwell town!

    Love. Love. the tulips — and how you show them through the window. Very cool.

    Thanks for taking me along on your journey! ❤

    And yes, Anna's art is amazing!

  2. What a cool place to visit–thanks for sharing it with us, Liz. I was really intrigued by the paintings of the skink and the fantails. They were so detailed that I was amazed to see that they were done in watercolor, which I tend to associate with a more loose and impressionist style. I guess that there is lots of room in watercolor for different styles. I can only imagine the control required to paint in a style like that.

    1. So glad you enjoyed this Mike. Anna’s art is incredibly detailed and represents weeks of work. She combines a vast array of flora into some of these paintings and I don’t know how she brings so many elements together into such a beautiful composition. I’m in awe!

