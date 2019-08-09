Umbrella Mountains from Moa Flat

These three photos were taken from Moa Flat, same location as the photos in my last post Moa Flat in Winter. This time Nigel is facing west to the Umbrella Mountains. I asked him to take photos as the snow patterns on the slopes were lovely. Each photo shows the Umbrella Mountains, but further to the right in each shot – if you look carefully you can see where they overlap.

Southland / Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel 07 Aug 2019.



Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

