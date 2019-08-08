Moa Flat in Winter

We stopped here to get some snow photos as we went through Moa Flat yesterday, on our way to Central Otago. Here we’re high up, before descending to Ettrick and then heading through Roxburgh into Central. New Zealand.

These first two photos taken by Nigel 07 Aug 2019.

Click on either of these photos to enlarge

The next photo zooms in more closely on the snow.

Our favourite route when driving from Tapanui to Central Otago.

I did some posts last summer after we spent time at this same location, 12 January – here’s a photo Nigel took with the same mountain range in the background:

And another that I took posted under “Two Prickly Characters” 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

