Moa Flat in Winter

We stopped here to get some snow photos as we went through Moa Flat yesterday, on our way to Central Otago.  Here we’re high up, before descending to Ettrick and then heading through Roxburgh into Central. New Zealand.

These first two photos taken by Nigel 07 Aug 2019.

Click on either of these photos to enlarge

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The next photo zooms in more closely on the snow.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Our favourite route when driving from Tapanui to Central Otago.

I did some posts last summer after we spent time at this same location, 12 January – here’s a photo Nigel took with the same mountain range in the background:

moa_flat_roadside_01

And another that I took posted under “Two Prickly Characters” 🙂

oh_matagouri_moaflat_900w

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Moa Flat in Winter

Add yours

  1. Pingback: Umbrella Mountains from Moa Flat – Exploring Colour

  4. Oh my, the beauty is in the simplicity, the silent majesty of these mountains who hold centuries while we busy ourselves trying to catch minutes in sieves that can’t even hold our breath. Breath taking, which it should be, just to stop the car and stand and gaze and see these marvels. You guys are lucky buggers indeed!
    I am slightly reminded of a photo I took years ago in Connemara, in the west of Ireland, W.B. Yeats Country, very dramatic like this, I am off there next week actually to see if it could be somewhere wild enough to comfort me for the coming years.
    P.s, I am seeing two friends tonight who I have not seen in over 14 years, a married couple who were chefs in a restaurant I worked at in London a lifetime ago. He is an Aussie and she a Kiwi!!! I imagine your name and blog will be a firm discussion at the table!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. On days when we’re privileged to both go on a trip like this we do appreciate how lucky we are! Love the centuries/minutes thoughts..made me think of the term ‘minute-taking’, making me laugh. Connemara sounds such a wonderful name, I’d love to think of you having wild adventures in ‘Connemara’! Kudos to them maintaining a long-term Aussie/Kiwi relationship 🙂 Keep an eye on what I’m posting..in the next day or two I’ll be posting some very interesting art. Much love, Liz xx

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: